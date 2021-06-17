In commemoration of Juneteenth and the official end of slavery in the U.S., Elizabeth City employees and federal workers will both have the day off on Friday.
City officials announced Thursday that because Juneteenth falls on Saturday, city offices will be closed on Friday. Trash and recycling normally collected on Friday will instead be picked up on Monday, city officials said.
City workers get Friday off because City Council recently voted to make the annual observance of Juneteenth a paid city holiday.
Federal workers are also getting the day off the first time following Congress' vote to make Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday — the nation's 12th.
According to The Associated Press, President Joe Biden was expected to sign the legislation into law later today. The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which is the human resources office for the federal government, tweeted today that most federal employees will observe the new holiday on Friday since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.