EC Fire Department
A report of good intent call in the 1000 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 800 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of public service in the 100 block of Center Cross Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire in the 700 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of brush fire in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Mount Everest Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.