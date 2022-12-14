EC Fire Department
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Washington Street, Nov. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 16.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Nov. 16.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 2010 block of Eleuthera Way, Nov. 16.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Nov. 16.
Responded to extrication of victim(s) from vehicle in the 1110 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Nov. 16.
Responded to cooking fire, confined to the container in the 210 block of Old Oak Drive, Nov. 16.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 16.
Responded to natural gas leak in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Nov. 17.
Responded to system malfunction in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, Nov. 17.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 17.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 3870 block of Waterside Drive, Nov. 18.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1000 block of W. Williams Circle, Nov. 18.
Responded to hazardous condition in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 18.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Nov. 18.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Nov. 19.
Responded to call for service in the 120 block of Bayberry Drive, Nov. 19.
Responded to call for service in the 1120 block of Southern Avenue, Nov. 19.
Responded to building fire in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Nov. 19.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 210 block of E. Broad Street, Nov. 19.
Responded to call for service in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 19.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, Nov. 20.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Nov. 21.
Responded to good intent call on N. Road Street, Nov. 21.
Responded to unauthorized burning in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Nov. 21.
Responded to call for service in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Nov. 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1310 block of Southern Avenue, Nov. 21.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Nov. 21.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1870 block of West City Drive, Nov. 21.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Nov. 21.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Nov. 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 610 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Nov. 22.