EC Fire Department
Responded to power outage with possible downed power line in the 890 block of N. Road Street, Feb. 19.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
EC Fire Department
Responded to power outage with possible downed power line in the 890 block of N. Road Street, Feb. 19.
Responded to smell of smoke in a structure, no fire in the 1200 block of Newport Avenue, Feb. 20.
Responded to service call, installed carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Feb. 21.
Responded to activated fire alarm due to cooking in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Feb. 22.
Responded to report of smoke, no fire in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Feb. 22.
Responded to resident locked out of home in the 150 block of Golf Club Drive, Feb. 22.
Responded to natural gas leak in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Feb. 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1110 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Feb. 22.
Responded to overdose victim in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Feb. 22.
Responded to an unresponsive infant in the 700 block of Colonial Avenue, Feb. 22.
Responded to deceased person in the 500 block of Edge Street, Feb. 23.
Responded to gunshot victim in the 100 block of Coopers Lane, Feb. 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Feb. 23.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 400 block of Bank Street, Feb. 23.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.