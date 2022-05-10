EC Fire Department
Responded to watercraft rescue in the 340 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden, April 19.
Responded to brush fire in the 1400 block of River Road, April 19.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, April 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extension, April 20.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 300 block of W. Cypress Street, April 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Ward Street, April 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Hughes Boulevard, April 20.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, April 20.
Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, April 20.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, April 20.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 21.
Responded to gas leak in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, April 21.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, April 21.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 21.
Responded to call for service in the 100 block of Blue Bonnet Street, April 21.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, April 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, April 21.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1020 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 22.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 22.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1160 block of Folley Road, April 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, April 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, April 22.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 210 block of Kingswood Boulevard, April 22.
Responded to overpressure rupture of boiler in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, April 23.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 500 block of E. Main Street, April 23.
Responded to extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on Crocker Hill Road, April 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, April 23.
Responded to fire in a structure other than a building in the 220 block of Ibis Way, April 23.
Responded to a brush fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, April 23.
Responded to call for service in the 1210 block of Carolina Avenue, April 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, April 24.
Responded to oil or other flammable liquid spill in the 1110 block of N. Road Street, April 24.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, other in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 24.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Pitts Chapel Road, April 24.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Herrington Road, April 24.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 120 block of Sutton Drive, April 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 25.
Responded to oil or other flammable liquid spill in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, April 25.
Responded to call for service in the 200 block of Adams Creek Road, April 25.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Church Street, April 25.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, April 25.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of N. Griffin Street, April 26.