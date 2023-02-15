EC Fire Department responds to wrecks From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 390 block of E. Church Street, Feb. 1.Responded to call for medical assistance, assisted EMS crew in the 800 block of Maple Street, Feb. 1.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Feb. 1.Responded to a call for service in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Feb. 2.Responded to residential structure fire in the 1400 block of River Road, Feb. 3.Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of N. Water Street, Feb. 3.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Feb. 3.Responded to motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 500 block of Edge Street, Feb. 3.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Bunnells Avenue, Feb. 3.Responded to fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway,. Feb. 3.Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 100 block of Wilson Street, Feb. 4.Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Feb. 4.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1190 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Feb. 4.Responded to call for service in the 1410 block of Hanover Street, Feb. 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Medicine Philosophy Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSeafood firm to buy Perquimans-owned tract for $200KWoman killed, two injured in Chowan vehicle crashEC police: four people, including 3 juveniles, victims of shootingPerquimans man killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Gates CountyCity releases few details about Walker Landing shootingLetter: Dog poop from Airbnb guests spoiling Fowler AlleyFerrell celebrated as 'rock star' at final school board meetingMary Alice BrinnNCSU prof: Northeast NC to see faster sea level riseRetired Camden sheriff, 2 deputies to be awarded service weapons, badges Images