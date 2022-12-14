...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EC Fire Department seeks public's help in Goodwill fire
The Elizabeth City Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in its investigation of last week’s fire at the Goodwill Store.
On Facebook Monday, the fire department announced the city’s fire marshal’s office continues to investigate a fire that broke out shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Goodwill location at 502 W. Ehringhaus Street. The store has remained closed since.
In a press release on Friday, Dec. 2, the fire department said no injuries were reported in the fire. People were in the store at the time the fire started but were able to get out safely, the release said.
In their announcement, city fire officials ask anyone who happened to be near the store in the moments before the fire, or have pictures or video, to contact the city’s fire marshal’s office at 252-260-9287.
Information also can be given anonymously via phone text at 252-390-8477 or by calling the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.