EC Fire Department
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1810 block of Sanford Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 17.
A report of call for service in the 900 block of Morgan Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 17.
A report of lock-out in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 17.
A report of lock-out in the 300 block of Derby Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 18.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 610 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 18.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 19.
A report of smoke of odor of smoke in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 19.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 100 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 19.
A report of call for service in the 1720 block of Edgewood Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 19.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 21.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 21.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 21.
A report of power line down in the 2000 block of Ulster Driver, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 21.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1700 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 21.
A report of unauthorized burning in the 610 block of Forest Hill Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 22.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 140 block of Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 22.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 22.
A report of unspecified incident in the 210 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of smoke or odor of smoke removal in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 120 block of Pelican Point Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1800 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, other in the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1410 block of London Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 400 block of Kristin Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24.
A report of cultivated trees or nursery stock fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 25.
A report of emergency medical service, other in the 1200 block of Crawford Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 25.
A report of building fire in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1500 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 27.