...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A new emergency vehicle for transporting donated blood and delivering supplies following natural disasters. A new court advocate to help domestic violence victims seeking court protective orders and other services. A homework help and tutoring program to help youngsters improve their grades and set their futures.
Those are among the local projects and initiatives that will be assisted with grants from the Elizabeth City Foundation. The foundation's Board of Directors recently approved a total of $107,287 in awards to 11 area nonprofits during the ECF's fall grant-funding cycle.
According to a press release, the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle received the largest single grant from the foundation this cycle, $20,000 for its Power Hour program. Power Hour is a homework help and tutoring program for club members ages 6-18 designed to help them "increase academic success" and "better prepare ... to enter the workforce and higher-education institutions," the release states.
The Albemarle Area United Way and Albemarle Hopeline each received $15,000 from the foundation. The AAAUW's grant will go its community outreach program, the Community Care Collaborative. The program helps provide emergency financial assistance to residents in three area counties for "gap services" like car repairs and rent payments.
Hopeline plans to use its grant helping hire and train a new court advocate to assist domestic violence victims. According to the release, Hopeline's crisis calls have increased by 35%, its need for court advocacy services has risen 50%, and the number of victims seeking domestic violence protective orders has increased by 35%.
The American Red Cross plans to put its $12,500 grant toward the cost of a ProMaster 3500 emergency vehicle. According to the release, ProMaster 3500s deliver specialized equipment, transport collected blood to testing and storage sites, hospitals and cancer treatment centers. The vehicles also help the Red Cross deliver shelter supplies, cleanup materials and canteen supplies to natural disaster areas.
Both the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region and Food Bank of the Albemarle were each awarded $10,000 in foundation grants. The Salvation Army plans to use its grant funding a "transitional" housing program for families who suddenly find themselves without housing. Each family will be given 10 nights at a local hotel/motel while they seek housing.
The Food Bank plans to use its grant on audio visual equipment for its new teaching kitchen, volunteer center, client choice pantry, boardroom and staff break room. The equipment includes television screens with monopod technology allowing "information to be relayed on all devices, or targeted by room," the release states.
The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina will use its $8,787 grant supporting its Shelter Snip program. The program pays the cost of spaying/neutering shelter animals, increasing the chances they'll be adopted and "reduce the pet over-population in the area," the release states.
The College of The Albemarle Foundation, the local Boy Scouts of America chapter, and NENC Blue Line Charities each received $5,000 from the foundation.
The COA Foundation plans to use its grant maintaining the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail, a one-mile boardwalk that loops through 12 acres of natural wetlands behind COA.
The Boy Scouts plan to use its grant for a community field day and recruitment event. The event will feature outdoor games, shooting sports, science and nature activities and crafts.
The River City Fraternal Order of Police will use the Blue Line Charities grant for three different projects. One is Cops and Kids, local law enforcement officers' annual shopping trip with underprivileged children for Christmas gifts. The second is Cops and Sprockets, which provides free bicycles to youngsters whose families can't afford to buy them one. The third is Back to School Supply, which helps provide backpacks and other school supplies to children and teachers at the start of the school year.
Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle will use its $1,000 grant on its "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest. The contest is now open to students across 13 northeastern counties and first-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded to winners in grades 4-12 as well as college students. The students' artwork will be on display at the museum from Jan. 25 to March 8, 2023, the release said.