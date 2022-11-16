A new emergency vehicle for transporting donated blood and delivering supplies following natural disasters. A new court advocate to help domestic violence victims seeking court protective orders and other services. A homework help and tutoring program to help youngsters improve their grades and set their futures.

Those are among the local projects and initiatives that will be assisted with grants from the Elizabeth City Foundation. The foundation's Board of Directors recently approved a total of $107,287 in awards to 11 area nonprofits during the ECF's fall grant-funding cycle.