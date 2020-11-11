Elizabeth City’s oldest private foundation has awarded nearly $120,000 in grants to 15 area nonprofits, including at least $10,000 to six of them.
The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina received the largest single grant from the Elizabeth City Foundation: $10,795. Five other agencies were each awarded $10,000: La Casa Program at First United Methodist Church, Arts of the Albemarle, Girls Inc. of the Albemarle, Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle and Food Bank of the Albemarle.
The Community Care Collaborative, which is overseen by Albemarle Area United Way, was awarded $7,500 and Port Discover, the hands-on science center for youth, received $7,000.
Awarded $6,000 was the Elizabeth City Cosmopolitan Club. The remaining six organizations received $5,000 each: Albemarle Family YMCA, the Salvation Army of the Albemarle, Boy Scouts of America, the Dream Hunt and Fish Foundation, River City Community Development Corp. and NENC Blueline Charities.
According to the foundation, the SPCA plans to apply its grant toward its “Shelter Snip” spay and neuter program, a service that increases the likelihood shelter animals get adopted.
The La Casa Program at First UMC is an after-school tutoring program that benefits Hispanic families and their children. The program’s volunteers teach English-as-a-second-language skills.
AoA will apply its grant toward operational costs, funding its Third Thursday Jazz series and for children’s programs.
Girls Inc. will apply its award to its 2021 “The Phenomenal Me” summer STEM program.
The Boys and Girls Club’s grant will help continue the club’s extended program hours it began in August. The hours were expanded in response to students’ need for a place with reliable internet service where they can complete their classwork remotely.
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s grant will be applied to furthering its mission to provide healthy meals to the region’s hungry.
The CCC plans to use its grant helping residents of Camden, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties with emergency needs, such as food or housing.
Port Discover will use its grant for its Learning Loft, a project that will expand the learning center by 2,000 square feet.
The Cosmopolitan Club plans to use its $6,000 for operations and to maintain its medical equipment loan program.
The YMCA’s $5,000 grant will support its e-Learning Academy, which provides families a full day of learning activities for their children in grades K-8.
The Salvation Army will use its $5,000 grant to lengthen from 3 to 10 days the time families in crisis can spend in emergency housing. It also will provide needy families with gift cards they can use at local restaurants.
Boy Scouts of America wants to use its grant to help fund the start-up cost of creating two new Elizabeth City area Cub Scout packs.
The Dream Hunt and Fish Foundation’s grant will support its youth hunting and fishing trips scheduled for next spring and summer. The program also provides camp opportunities for children with disabilities.
River City CDC will use its share of the grant funds to support its homelessness prevention services, which include finding stabilized housing services and short-term rental assistance.
NENC Blue Line Charities, along with the River City Fraternal Order of the Police, offers three free programs to the community. The Cops and Kids program provides underprivileged children with Christmas gifts and school supplies, while its Cops and Sprockets program provides free bicycles to needy children. Its Back to School Program raises school supplies for children and teachers before the start of the school year.
The Elizabeth City Foundation is a private nonprofit that was founded in 1959 to award annual grants and scholarships from its funds held in trust. Grant applications are due by Sept. 15 each year, and scholarship applications must be submitted by March 15. For more information, visit the foundation’s website at elizabethcityfoundation.org.