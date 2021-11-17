The Elizabeth City Foundation has awarded more than $165,000 to 15 local nonprofits that provide services ranging from emergency lodging for fire victims and food for the hungry to camp experiences and afterschool programs for children.
According to a press release, the foundation's Board of Directors met recently to review applications received for ECF's fall funding cycle. The board approved grants ranging from $25,000 to $1,000.
The Greater Albemarle Chapter of the American Red Cross received the largest award, $25,000. According to the foundation, the grant will help the Red Cross pay for lodging, food and clothing expenses for fire victims in the Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County area.
Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle received the second-largest grant from the ECF, $24,916. The nonprofit FOMA, which helps support museum activities, will use the funds on museum operating costs as well as the museum's new Icarus Junior Art Competition. This contest is encouraging children ages 5-12 in the museum's 13-county service area to use digital art to present images of things that fly.
Food Bank of the Albemarle received the next-largest grant, $18,815. The food bank, which helps feed hungry people across a 15-county region, will use its grant purchasing equipment for a new teaching kitchen. According to the foundation, the kitchen will be used to provide information and education about nutritious foods and cooking methods to the food bank's partner agencies and clients.
Arts of the Albemarle received $18,000 to support three initiatives: the Dr. Alex Haley Mural and Celebration Concert; five installments of AoA's free Third Thursday Jazz series; and the Rising Star Children’s Program which offers free violin, acting, singing and dance lessons to area children.
The Community Care Collaborative, which is operated by the Albemarle Area United Way, received $12,500. The program, which collaborates with area churches and faith groups, pays for car repairs and other one-time emergency expenses for residents of Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties.
The foundation awarded $12,500 to the Elizabeth City Salvation Army for its temporary housing assistance program. The funds will be used to provide families without housing up to 10 nights at a local hotel or motel.
The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina was awarded $11,100 to use for its Shelter Snip Program. The program pays the cost to spay or neuter shelter animals, increasing their chances of adoption and reducing pet over-population in the area.
Other nonprofits getting funds, their grant award, and the purpose of their grant include:
• Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle: $10,000 for general operating costs. Besides its afterschool program on weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., the club also hosts an eight-week summer camp.
• Elizabeth City State University Foundation: $9,702 for its Viking Mini-Camp: Linked in Learning. ECSU hosts the one-week summer camp for rising fifth-graders in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
• Port Discover: $7,500 to help the hands-on science learning center re-establish in-house activity programs for pre-K children, engage homeschool groups, and provide Saturday STEM activities and Science-to-Go kits.
• NENC Blue Line Charities: $5,000 to assist the River City Fraternal Order of Police's Cops and Kids program that takes children in need shopping for Christmas gifts; FOP's Cops and Sprockets program, which provides free bicycles to children in need; and FOP's Back-to-School Supply program, which provides school supplies to kids and teachers to start the school year.
• Boys Scouts of America: $4,000 for a Cub Scout Summer Day Camp. The weeklong camp will offer outdoor experience for Cub Scouts ages 6-10 in the Elizabeth City area.
• Girl Scout Council of the Colonial Coast: $4,000 for the Science of Happiness program in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County. The grant will defray the program's operational costs, including completion badges, assessments, and mailing program kits to participants.
• College of the Albemarle Foundation: $1,625 for scholarships for students who attend COA.
• Green Saves Green: $1,000 to support maintenance and improvement of the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands & Pasquotank River Boardwalk Trail behind College of The Albemarle. Expenses include regular litter sweeps and site repair assessments.