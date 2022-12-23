...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
EC gang member who sold nearly 4½ pounds of cocaine in area gets 10 years in fed prison
A gang member charged with distributing nearly 4½ pounds of cocaine in the Elizabeth City area over 10 months was sentenced Thursday to nearly 10 years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, in U.S. District Court in Raleigh following Banks' guilty plea to distributing cocaine in September, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.
According to court documents, the Albemarle Drug Task Force began investigating Banks, a "validated" member of the United Bloods Nation street gang, after receiving information that he as distributing controlled substances in northeastern North Carolina.
Using a confidential informant, the task force conducted a series of controlled purchases of cocaine from Banks, prosecutors said. The task force's subsequent investigation revealed Banks had distributed almost two kilograms (4.41 pounds) of cocaine in the Elizabeth City area from October 2017 through April 2018, and then again from November 2019 through March 2020, the government said.
Banks is a convicted felon with a record of convictions for interfering with an electronic monitoring device, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and breaking and entering, the government said. He also has numerous misdemeanor convictions.
Besides the state Bureau of Investigation, the investigation into Banks included the Elizabeth City Police Department, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors said.