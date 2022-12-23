A gang member charged with distributing nearly 4½ pounds of cocaine in the Elizabeth City area over 10 months was sentenced Thursday to nearly 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, in U.S. District Court in Raleigh following Banks' guilty plea to distributing cocaine in September, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.