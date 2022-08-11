The city of Elizabeth City will receive a $2 million grant to fund planning for a new multi-use path along the Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road corridor. The grant would allow the city to plan and design new sections of sidewalk to connect schools, Elizabeth City State University, parks and other locations along the corridor. Shown is a section of Weeksville Road where the new sidewalk would run.
Residents along Weeksville Road are closer to getting a 3.6-mile "multi-use path" that could include more sidewalks and bikeways thanks to a $2 million federal grant awarded to Elizabeth City.
The Weeksville Road Accessibility & Connectivity Plan is one of six projects in North Carolina awarded a total of $60.2 million in funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, according to a press release from U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The money to Elizabeth City will fund the city’s design and engineering of the Weeksville Road Accessibility and Connectivity Plan that would connect schools, Elizabeth City State University, parks and other locations along the corridor all the way to the U.S. Coast Guard Base.
City Grants Administrator Jon Hawley said Thursday the federal money will make the project shovel-ready which will better position the city to receive additional grant money for construction.
“We could do the (design) work in about a year,” Hawley said.
The preferred route of the Halstead-Weeksville corridor would run south of Ehringhaus along a dormant railroad line and intersect with Halstead. It would then proceed southeast down Weeksville Road to the main entrance of the U.S. Coast Guard base.
Many new sections of sidewalk would be needed along the corridor to fill gaps in key connecting roads. Those roads include Peartree, Herrington and River, Edgewood Drive, Capital Trace and Roanoke Avenue. Crossing improvements — new crosswalks and traffic signals — are also proposed.
The project will provide Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road residents safer access to grocery stores, schools, parks and workplaces.
The plan is part of the city’s WalkEC Pedestrian Plan, which was funded by a grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation. WalkEC proposes new multi-use paths, sidewalks and pedestrian crossing improvements throughout the city.
The city requested the $2 million grant last July. The city's application was first rejected before later being approved following a “debriefing” with USDOT, Hawley said.
“We got close the first time but with a few pointers, we were able to cross the finish line,” he said. “(USDOT) saw a lot of strengths in the application and how it focuses on approving pedestrian access, safety throughout southern Elizabeth City.’’
Hawley said a collaborative effort by different entities resulted in the awarding of the grant.
“We have had a lot of good support from the university, the Coast Guard base, the airport, (Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools,” Hawley said. “We also received a lot of support from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’ office. We want a final product that is exciting for everybody in the community.”
The other five projects in North Carolina receiving RAISE funding include the N.C. State Ports Authority, which will receive $18 million for a new intermodal facility at the Port of Wilmington.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will receive $10.7 million to reconstruct approximately 28 bridges in six rural counties in the western part of the state. The town of Wake Forest will get $3.4 million to plan "mobility hubs" in seven communities along the passenger rail S-Line. The city of Winston-Salem will receive $6 million to construct a 1.2-mile extension of the Long Branch Trail rail corridor.
NCDOT and the Partnership for Active Regional Transportation and Neighborhood Equity will receive $20 million for improvements to 2.5 miles of roadway linking Rutherfordton and Spindale.
According to the US Transportation release, projects receiving RAISE funding were evaluated based on criteria that included safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity.
“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” Buttigieg said.
The federal government is spending more than $2.2 billion in RAISE funds on projects nationwide this year, he said.