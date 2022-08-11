train crossing path

The city of Elizabeth City will receive a $2 million grant to fund planning for a new multi-use path along the Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road corridor. The grant would allow the city to plan and design new sections of sidewalk to connect schools, Elizabeth City State University, parks and other locations along the corridor. Shown is a section of Weeksville Road where the new sidewalk would run.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Residents along Weeksville Road are closer to getting a 3.6-mile "multi-use path" that could include more sidewalks and bikeways thanks to a $2 million federal grant awarded to Elizabeth City.

The Weeksville Road Accessibility & Connectivity Plan is one of six projects in North Carolina awarded $60.2 million in funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, according to a press release from U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.