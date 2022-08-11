The city of Elizabeth City will receive a $2 million grant to fund planning for a new multi-use path along the Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road corridor. The grant would allow the city to plan and design new sections of sidewalk to connect schools, Elizabeth City State University, parks and other locations along the corridor. Shown is a section of Weeksville Road where the new sidewalk would run.
Residents along Weeksville Road are closer to getting a 3.6-mile "multi-use path" that could include more sidewalks and bikeways thanks to a $2 million federal grant awarded to Elizabeth City.
The Weeksville Road Accessibility & Connectivity Plan is one of six projects in North Carolina awarded $60.2 million in funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, according to a press release from U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
According to the release, the RAISE funds are designed to "help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable."
The $2 million the city is receiving will fund the engineering and design of the 3.6-mile multi-use path on Weeksville Road and "add sidewalks/paths on key local connectors to the NC 344 corridor." Weeksville Road is N.C. Highway 344.
The Weeksville road plan "will advance the project elements to a near-construction ready state," according to the release.
City officials previously said the grant will allow the city to plan and design new sections of sidewalk to connect schools, Elizabeth City State University, parks and other locations along the Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road corridor.
The project will provide Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road residents safer access to grocery stores, schools, parks and workplaces, the release states. And by giving them more options to walk or bike, it also will "decrease vehicle miles traveled, reduce emissions and help improve the(ir) quality of life."
The other five projects in North Carolina receiving RAISE funding include the N.C. State Ports Authority, which will receive $18 million for a new intermodal facility at the Port of Wilmington.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will receive $10.7 million to reconstruct approximately 28 bridges in six rural counties in the western part of the state. The town of Wake Forest will get $3.4 million to plan "mobility hubs" in seven communities along the passenger rail S-Line. The city of Winston-Salem will receive $6 million to construct a 1.2-mile extension of the Long Branch Trail rail corridor.
NCDOT and the Partnership for Active Regional Transportation and Neighborhood Equity will receive $20 million for improvements to 2.5 miles of roadway linking Rutherfordton and Spindale.
According to the US Transportation release, projects were evaluated based on criteria that included safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity.
“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” Buttigieg said.
The federal government is spending more than $2.2 billion in RAISE funds on projects nationwide this year, he said.