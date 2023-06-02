Goodwill Industries fire 5

Elizabeth City firefighters respond to the main entrance of the Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina’s Employment Program Center at 502 W. Ehringhaus Street under a cloud of black smoke during a multi-agency response to fire at the store in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Dec. 1. Six months later, the Goodwill center plans to reopen on Monday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Six months after smoke and fire damage forced it to close, the Goodwill Industries center on Ehringhaus Street will reopen next week.

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina’s Employment Program Center, located at 502 W. Ehringhaus Street, is set to reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, a news release states.