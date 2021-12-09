Shannon Crifaci and her two children are now officially homeowners.
Crifaci, a Telephonics worker, closed on her family’s renovated new home in the 900 block of 5th Street a few weeks ago and Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity held a ceremony this week to mark the occasion.
Habitat officials held a dedication ceremony on Monday for Crifaci and her two children, Nyah and Anthony Larrionne, at their new home. Habitat board member Fran Sutton presented Crifaci with a Bible — a tradition at Habitat home dedications — and the Rev. T.J. Long Jr., minister at First Christian Church, blessed the family’s new home.
“This house gives them a clean and safe place to live,” said Erica Ramjohn, president of the Elizabeth City Habitat chapter. “We are very pleased that we were able to work with this family to bring this project to fruition.”
At the time Crifaci applied for a Habitat home, she and her children were living in a mobile home off Firetower Road. During a home visit, Habitat members said they found evidence of mold throughout the home, a Habitat press release states. They later told Habitat board members it “was the worst house” they had ever visited.
After Habitat began working with Crifaci, she and her family decided they liked the house on 5th Street, which was next door to another Habitat house that was under construction. The house’s previous owner had died and her family had moved out.
Renovation work on the Crifaci family’s home began in early 2020 but was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Work didn’t resume until May 2020, Elfring said.
A total of 17 volunteers worked on the house, putting in 168 hours of work, Elfring said. Much of the work involved removing the existing flooring, cleaning and painting, she said.
One of Habitat’s requirements is that partner families provide “sweat equity” in either the construction or renovation of a Habitat house. Crifaci and her children put in about 300 hours of volunteer work between their work cleaning and helping paint their house and helping with the construction of a new Habitat house next door, Elfring said.
A number of local businesses also helped with the project. George and Company helped install a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system; B&M Contractors helped upgrade the electrical system; and Carpet Connection installed new flooring.
While work to the house was completed some time ago, a number of factors contributed to the delayed closing. Besides a large amount of loan paperwork that had to be completed, Crifaci lost her two jobs when the pandemic hit. She was later hired by Telephonics.
The Crifaci home is one of 10 current home mortgages on Habitat homes in Elizabeth City. One home mortgage was paid off last year, and a number of others have been paid off previously, Elfring said.