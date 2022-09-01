Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity plans to close its retail Sales Store, shown Thursday, on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. In preparation of the closing, the nonprofit will hold a going-out-of-business sale on Saturday and the following two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity announced this week that it will hold a "going-out-of-business sale" in preparation for closing its retail store later this month.
The local nonprofit that helps build homes for low-income people plans to close its Sale Store at 306 Mill Street on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., Jane Elfring, Habitat's vice president and store supervisor, said.
“As many people know, Clay Foreman, the owner of the building, died several months ago," she said. "We have been told that the building has been sold and the board is taking steps to find a new location."
In preparation for the closing, the store will hold a clearance sale on Saturday and the following two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items in the store will be marked down 70%, Elfring said.
"All items must be removed from the premises at the time of sale and all sales are final," she said.
Elfring said the local Habitat's board plans to reopen the store at a new location "hopefully in early 2023."
“As soon as we identify a new location, we will once again begin taking donations,” she said.
According to Elfring, she and her husband Frank helped lead the effort to open the Sale Store eight years ago.
"At the time, the store was open only one day a week and was operated by volunteers," Elfring said. "In the past few years, the store was open several days a week and had two part-time employees."
The Habitat board hasn't decided how the new store will be managed, she said.