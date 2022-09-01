habitat store

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity plans to close its retail Sales Store, shown Thursday, on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. In preparation of the closing, the nonprofit will hold a going-out-of-business sale on Saturday and the following two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity announced this week that it will hold a "going-out-of-business sale" in preparation for closing its retail store later this month.

The local nonprofit that helps build homes for low-income people plans to close its Sale Store at 306 Mill Street on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., Jane Elfring, Habitat's vice president and store supervisor, said. 