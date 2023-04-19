A man wanted for shooting another man in the face on Friday surrendered to law enforcement authorities on Monday and was later released on bond.
Joseph Daniel Bass, accused of shooting Gary Price following a verbal altercation, turned himself in at the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office on Monday, Chief Phil Webster said.
Police had already obtained warrants charging Bass, 28, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Bass, of the 700 block of Griffin Swamp Road, Elizabeth City, was confined Monday at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $350,000 secured bond. A jail official said he was released on bond Tuesday night.
Police said in a press release Saturday that they were seeking Bass following a shooting incident that had occurred Friday evening at 1400 Roanoke Avenue, Building 1700A. According to the release, officers who went to the address found Price, who is also from Elizabeth City, had suffered a single gunshot to the face.
Police said Bass and Price had had an altercation, and during the incident, Bass fired a weapon at Price, hitting him in the face.
Price was transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center for treatment. A Sentara spokeswoman said Monday Price is no longer a patient at the hospital.