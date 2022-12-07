An Elizabeth City man apparently is in custody in Virginia following his arrest on Tuesday on murder and child abuse charges.
Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
According to a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers with the Henrico County Police Department and city police Department arrested Montez on Tuesday.
Montez's arrest appears to be connected to a reported child death at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Nov. 20. According to a press release, city police were dispatched to the hospital following the death of 3-week-old Julius Saucedo, also of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street.
According to the release, Montez was transported to Henrico County Jail West where he's being held without bond. His first court appearance was today in General District Court in Henrico County. According to a sergeant at the jail facility, was still in custody at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the jail's website, Montez was booked and admitted to the jail shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with a felony count of fugitive from justice, the website states.
The press release doesn't specify that Henrico County is in Virginia. But there is a General District Court there.
The release also does not explain why the Henrico police department is involved in the case or why Montez was transported to Henrico County.
A call to a police spokesman wasn't immediately returned.
Police said they are still investigating the child's death and urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact police at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential, police said.