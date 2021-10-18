An Elizabeth City man was arrested for firing a gun following an altercation inside an Ehringhaus Street convenience store, Monday.
According to police, there did not appear to be any injuries or property damage.
James Gramby III, 44, of the 1100 block of Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Monday and charged with one count each of discharging a firearm within city limits and simple affray, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department news release. Gramby appeared before a magistrate, who set his bond at $1,000, and was assigned a first-court appearance of Nov. 22. Police did not say if Gramby was released after posting bond or if he was confined at Albemarle District Jail. An online inmate search Monday evening did not list anyone by Gramby's name in custody at ADJ.
Officers responded to a fight in progress inside the Ehringhaus Smoke Shop, at 300 E. Ehringhaus Street, at around 1:07 p.m., Monday, according to police. At the store, police determined that Gramby and an unknown black male got into a fight inside the Smoke Shop. Following the fight, the two men exited the store and got into separate vehicles. As the unknown male was driving away, Gramby pulled out a gun and began shooting that the man's vehicle, police said.
Police did not say if the unknown male stopped his vehicle or continued on, or if he had been located. Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the ECPD at 252-621-7109, or all the Crime Line at 252-333-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.