An Elizabeth City man is facing drug and weapon charges following his arrest by Dare County sheriff’s deputies in Kill Devil Hills.
Dorian Nathaniel Riddick, 32, of the 800 block of Price Street, was arrested Friday about 10 p.m. following a traffic stop near the 1200 block of South Croatan Highway, a press release from the Dare Sheriff’s Office states.
During the traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy smelled an odor of marijuana in Riddick’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle found an amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun, the release states.
Riddick was charged with possession of a firearm while a felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed handgun and possession of marijuana.
and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Riddick was released on a $3,000 secured bond, the release states.