Elizabeth City police have arrested a local man on drug and weapon charges.
Willis Alonzo George Jr, 23, whose last known address was the 300 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop at Elizabeth and Road streets, according to a press release from Sgt. Eddie Graham.
Officers seized a 22-caliber hand-hand carbine weapon along with 50 grams of marijuana, Graham said.
George is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale/distribution of marijuana.
George was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he was being held in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond, Graham said.