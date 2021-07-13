An Elizabeth City man is facing several charges in connection with a Saturday incident in which tire tracks were left on the city’s Black Lives Matter mural.
Jeremy Wayne Maggard, 32, of the 300 block of Rhonda Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to real property and reckless driving, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department press release.
Maggard was served warrants at the magistrate’s office, where he was released after posting a $500 secured bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank District Court on Aug. 26.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Elizabeth City police responded to a report of someone damaging the mural in the 300 block of E. Colonial Avenue. The mural spans the near width of Colonial Avenue and stretches about 700 feet between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Elliott Street. At the scene, police discovered tire damage to the mural.
The subsequent police investigation led to a black Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Maggard, according to police. Photos of a similar truck seen driving over the mural on Saturday were captured on city-owned street cameras and shared with media.
The incident occurred fewer than six hours after the city held an official unveiling of the mural at 9 a.m. Saturday. In the two weeks prior to Saturday’s unveiling, Colonial Avenue had been closed to allow local graphic artist Michael Little to complete the mural. Colonial Avenue was reopened to traffic at noon Saturday following the unveiling ceremony.
Facing east on Colonial Avenue, the tire tracks begin just after the letter ‘C’ of the word Black and continue through the letters A, L and B, before ending in the intersection of MLK Drive and Colonial Avenue.
City Manager Montre Freeman said Monday the mural will be repaired to cover up the tire tracks.
The police department is still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous and confidential.