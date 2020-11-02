A local man is in custody at a Virginia jail facing murder charges following a fatal shooting incident at a Halloween party in Pasquotank County early Sunday morning.
Warrants have been obtained charging Marquis Whidbee, 25, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old George Alonzo Willis III, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Monday evening.
Whidbee is being held at the Norfolk jail following his release from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower leg, Wooten said.
According to Wooten, Pasqutoank sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in the 2200 block of Main Street Extended Sunday about 12:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found Willis — who's last known address was the 700 block of Fleetwood St., Elizabeth City, — lying near the front door to the clubhouse, Wooten said. He had been shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, Wooten said.
Whidbee was not at the scene when deputies arrived, Wooten said. Eyewitnesses subsequently identified him as the shooting suspect, he said.
Deputies are investigating how Whidbee later ended up at the Norfolk hospital, Wooten said. They're also investigating how he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Wooten said investigators don't know yet why the shooting incident happened. Deputies were back at the scene of the shooting on Monday, he said.
Whidbee will likely be charged with another felony, pending the outcome of the investigation, the sheriff said. Others are also likely to be charged in the incident, he said.
Wooten said the Halloween party where Willis was shot was being hosted by persons not connected to the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, who had rented out their facility for the Saturday night event. He did not know exactly how many people were in attendance at the party but estimated it was at least 20.
"The party was coming to an end when it (the shooting incident) happened," Wooten said.