An Elizabeth City man has been charged with shooting and wounding another man in the Summerfield subdivision early Tuesday.
Richard Wayne Graham, 68, of the 400 block of Kristin Street, was arrested without incident and charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to an Elizabeth City police news release.
Graham was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Pasquotank County district court is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29.
Elizabeth City police were dispatched to the Kristin Street residence at 4 a.m. following a report that a male had been shot there. When police arrived, they discovered the victim, 47-year-old Mark Andrew Graham, the release states.
Mark Graham, of the same address as Richard Wayne Graham, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with a gunshot wound and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The news release does not indicate if the two men were related, but it appears they were.
According to radio traffic around the time of the shooting, a Pasquotank-Camden telecommunications officer is heard telling police, “Caller has advised that he has shot his son in the head.”
Police Chief Phil Webster did not immediately respond to an email asking if the two men were related.
The caller said the victim was still breathing and the gun was on the floor, the communications officer told the responding police.
According to a copy of Richard Graham’s arrest warrant, the handgun used in the shooting was a .22 caliber revolver.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to the residence at 4:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to Pasquotank-Camden EMS. The man was “alert and oriented” when he was airlifted to a hospital in Virginia, an EMS official said.
Kristin Street is in the southern end of Summerfield and runs from Meadowlark Lane to Cardinal Way.
The incident remains under investigation, police said. They asked anyone with additional information to call police at 252-335-4321.