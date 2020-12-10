An Elizabeth City man is in custody at Albemarle District Jail charged with shooting a woman in the leg Wednesday night.
Jordan Isaiah Thomas, 26, of Timmerman Drive, was arrested following a shooting incident on Rich Boulevard that sent Shemelva Wilson to the hospital, a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department states.
Wilson was being treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the release states. A police spokeswoman couldn't be reached Thursday for an update on Wilson's condition.
A spokesman for police declined to say what charge Thomas is facing, only that he was taken before a magistrate and confined at the jail in lieu of a $70,000 secured bond. He was scheduled to make a first appearance in District Court on Thursday.
A jail official said Thomas is being held on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
According to the release, police responded to the reported shooting in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they are still investigating the shooting. They asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.