...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
EC man dies after truck overturns on Northside Road
An Elizabeth City man was killed recently after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Northside Road.
Morgan Morris, 35, of Elizabeth City, died Dec. 10 after being ejected from the work truck he was driving on Northside Road, said Trooper W.B. Copeland of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10, after Morris’ vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, Copeland said. Morris, who was the truck’s lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle, the trooper said.
According to Morris’s online obituary at twifordfh.com, Morris was married and the father of three daughters. He worked as an elevator mechanic and enjoyed boating and camping.
A memorial was scheduled to be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Chesapeake, Virginia.