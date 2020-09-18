An Elizabeth City man is facing drug trafficking and weapon charges following his arrest on Thursday.
Jaylen Nashawn Spivey, 20, of the 700 block of Second Street, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, and three counts of trafficking heroin.
According to Sgt. Latoya Flanigan, Elizabeth City police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Maple Street about 12:20 p.m. after being notified of a verbal disturbance in the area. Upon arriving, officers were told the person involved in the dispute had left in a white Dodge Charger.
When officers located the Charger in the 300 block of Locust Street, they found its driver — Spivey — in possession of a handgun, .58 grams of marijuana, 22 doses of heroin, .01 grams of cocaine, various pills, drug paraphernalia, and $777 in cash, Flanigan said.
Spivey was arrested and transported to Albemarle District Jail, where he remained Friday in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond. His first court appearance on the charges is scheduled for Monday.