An Elizabeth City man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired several gunshots into an occupied house Monday.
Anthony Trent McCoy Jr. was arrested shortly after police responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Byrd Street just before noon. When officers arrived, several persons inside a residence told them McCoy had fired several gunshots into their home. McCoy was located nearby and arrested, police said.
McCoy was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of marijuana.
McCoy was taken before a magistrate who set his secured bond at $300,100. He was then transported to Albemarle District Jail. McCoy’s first court appearance in Pasquotank District Court will be Thursday.