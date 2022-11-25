...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EC man facing assault charges, including kicking deputy
An Elizabeth City man is facing charges of assault, including for kicking a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy in the knee, a sheriff's official said.
Bradly Michael Phalen, 33, of the 2200 block of Main Street Extended, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a government official and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to an arrest report. Phalen was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $24,000 secured bond, but an online search Thursday indicated he was no longer in custody at ADJ.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said Phalen was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault by pointing a gun after getting into an argument with another man and pulling a firearm on him.
Phalen also was charged with assault on a government official after he kicked a deputy in the knee, Wallio said. The deputy, who was not seriously injured, was attempting to adjust Phalen’s handcuffs at the time the incident occurred, Wallio said.