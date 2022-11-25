An Elizabeth City man is facing charges of assault, including for kicking a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy in the knee, a sheriff's official said.

Bradly Michael Phalen, 33, of the 2200 block of Main Street Extended, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a government official and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to an arrest report. Phalen was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $24,000 secured bond, but an online search Thursday indicated he was no longer in custody at ADJ.