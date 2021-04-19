An Elizabeth City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison after being convicted of three armed robberies in the city over a three-month period in 2019-20.
Marcus Alexander Waldo Jr., 20, was sentenced Monday to 162 months in prison by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. Waldo's sentencing follows his conviction of three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to the release, court documents showed Waldo robbed the Family Fare on U.S. Highway 17 South on Oct. 22, 2019. He entered the convenience store, pointed a firearm at the clerk's head and demanded money. He then fled the store after the clerk complied.
A week later, Waldo robbed the Dollar General on Oak Stump Road in a similar fashion, the release states. He entered the store on Oct. 29, 2019, brandished a firearm at the store clerk, and demanded money.
Waldo committed his third armed robbery on Jan. 21, 2020, returning to the same Dollar General on Oak Stump Road.
After that robbery, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Waldo’s residence where they found clothing, gloves and a mask matching a description of the items worn by the robber during the robberies, the press release states. Officers also found a firearm, ammunition, and several stacks of U.S. currency.
The FBI assisted the Elizabeth City Police Department in investigating the robberies and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted Waldo, according to the release.