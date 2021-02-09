An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition while he was a convicted felon.
Khyree Banks received a 40-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle in U.S. District Court in Greenville, a press release from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. states.
According to the release, Banks was arrested by Elizabeth City police Dec. 27, 2018, after he was observed with a handgun during a routine traffic stop.
Elizabeth City police were on patrol around 2 p.m. when they stopped a 2002 Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Road and Shepard streets on suspicion it was in violation of the state’s window-tint law.
As the car came to a stop, a passenger in the rear — Banks — jumped out with a silver pistol in his hand and turned toward officers, Higdon said. Banks lost his balance but caught himself with the hand in which he held the handgun. He then turned and ran behind a building, Higdon said.
Officers, their guns drawn, pursued Banks, eventually getting him to slow down and follow their commands, Higdon said.
Where Banks had stumbled out of the car, officers found a firearm magazine containing 10 .22-caliber bullets, Higdon said.
When officers asked Banks, who by then was unarmed, where the handgun was, he admitted dropping it behind the building, Higdon said. Officers found both a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a second magazine loaded with 10 rounds, he said.
Banks was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon because of his five prior state felony convictions and 20 prior misdemeanor convictions, Higdon said. Those charges included multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny, and felony possession of cocaine.