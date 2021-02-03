An Elizabeth City man with previous convictions for attempted robbery and other crimes has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison following his conviction in U.S. District Court for possessing a handgun while being a convicted felon.
Stephon Ellis, 33, received the 90-month sentence from U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III on Wednesday, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina states.
According to court documents, Ellis was arrested by Elizabeth City police following a vehicle accident on Jan. 21, 2020. Police determined that the vehicle Ellis was driving clipped the rear of a parked car, then after turning onto a side street, ran into a fence and another parked car before coming to rest.
Ellis later admitted to law enforcement officers that he had been under the influence of the drug, Xanax, the release states.
During the police investigation, a witness told officers Ellis had placed a firearm in the back seat of the car after the crash. Officers recovered a loaded Taurus model PT940 .40 caliber handgun in the seat pocket behind the driver’s seat, the release states.
Ellis was convicted on the handgun-possession-by-felon charge because of his previous felony convictions for attempted robbery, breaking and entering, and possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin.
The Elizabeth City Police Department and FBI investigated the case.