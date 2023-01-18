This Sept. 14, 2021, file photo shows a boarded-up plate glass window at 109 McMorrine Street in Elizabeth City’s downtown following a shooting incident. The two men charged with firing weapons that caused the damage have pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to the incident.
One of two Elizabeth City men charged with firing weapons at a third man in the city’s downtown more than a year ago has been sentenced to more than 8½ years in federal prison for a charge connected to the incident.
Amos Dekendric Parker, who also goes by the name “Bay Bay,” was sentenced to 103 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in October to possessing ammunition while a felon, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District states. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle sentenced Parker in federal court in Raleigh on Wednesday.
According court documents, Parker, 36, and a second man, Tavori Ditron Lindsey, also 36, were involved in an altercation with a third man outside a nightspot near the intersection of East Colonial Avenue and McMorrine Street on Sept. 5, 2021.
The city of Elizabeth City’s street cameras captured footage of Parker firing a handgun at the third man as the man fled on foot, the release states. Lindsey is also shown firing an AR-15 style rifle at the man.
According to arrest warrants, the gunshots fired by the two men broke glass in several downtown buildings and damaged city property. Police recovered several .223-caliber and .45-caliber shell casings from the street where the shooting occurred, prosecutors said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which a police report said happened on a Sunday afternoon just after 5 p.m.
According to an Elizabeth City police press release, Parker, who police said lived in the 100 block of Pritchard Street, was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, and charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm in the city limits and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.
Lindsey, who police previously said lived in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, was arrested Dec. 17, 2021, and also charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Both men were later indicted on federal charges in federal court.
According to federal prosecutors, Parker is a convicted felon with prior felony convictions for common law robbery, accessory after the fact of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and marijuana.
Lindsey also has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced during the February term of federal court.