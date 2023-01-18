McMorrine Street

This Sept. 14, 2021, file photo shows a boarded-up plate glass window at 109 McMorrine Street in Elizabeth City’s downtown following a shooting incident. The two men charged with firing weapons that caused the damage have pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to the incident.

One of two Elizabeth City men charged with firing weapons at a third man in the city’s downtown more than a year ago has been sentenced to more than 8½ years in federal prison for a charge connected to the incident.

Amos Dekendric Parker, who also goes by the name “Bay Bay,” was sentenced to 103 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in October to possessing ammunition while a felon, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District states. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle sentenced Parker in federal court in Raleigh on Wednesday.