An Elizabeth City man with a felony record has been sentenced to nearly 3½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun-related charge.
Lemeyon Walker, 30, was sentenced to 41 months in prison by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III in Raleigh on Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. Walker pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition while a felon in November.
Walker was arrested in Perquimans County on Dec. 3, 2017, after a sheriff's deputy found a handgun and ammunition hidden in his disabled vehicle, Higdon said.
According to Higdon, the deputy stopped after seeing Walker's black Dodge Journey parked on the side of the roadway. The deputy found both Walker, the Journey's driver, and a female passenger, with the vehicle.
Walker told the deputy he had run out of gas and was trying to contact someone to bring him more, Higdon said. The deputy noticed Walker's hands were trembling and could smell burnt marijuana, he said.
After a second deputy arrived with a K-9 unit, the K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Higdon said. A subsequent search uncovered a small built-in compartment on the rear passenger-side floor, and hidden inside were 51 rounds of Winchester .40 caliber ammunition, he said. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and a folded dollar bill that contained what they suspected to be cocaine, he added.
When deputies asked Walker and the passenger which of them was responsible for the cocaine, Walker started at the passenger, "seeming to suggest that she should accept responsibility," Higdon said. The passenger responded angrily, yelling at Walker "that he knew the drugs were not hers," he said.
"That's OK, he has a gun," the passenger then told deputies, according to Higdon. The passenger told deputies Walker either had the gun on him or it was hidden under the vehicle's hood.
Deputies subsequently found a silver-and-black .40 caliber pistol wrapped in a rag inside the engine bay of the vehicle, Higdon said.
While both Walker and the passenger were being transported to the Perquimans Sheriff's Office, the passenger said she and Walker had fought before the deputy arrived and that Walker had struck her in the face, causing a cut on her upper lip. She also said Walker had tried to scare her by pulling out the handgun and firing a round outside the window.
In addition to his active prison term, Walker was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office and the U.s. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case, Higdon said.