An Elizabeth City man is free on bond after being charged with three felony counts of speeding to elude arrest in connection with Wednesday’s traffic accident involving a loaded school bus.
Shelton T. Gordon Jr., 20, of the 110 block of Springvale Street, Elizabeth City, was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond on Thursday, according to a Pasquotank Sheriff’s arrest report.
Gordon was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after turning himself in at the sheriff’s office, and was charged with three felony counts of speeding to elude arrest.
Gordon also is facing one misdemeanor count each of hit and run, no operator’s license, careless and reckless driving, failure to slow vehicle or change lanes for law enforcement, speeding in a school zone, aggressive driving, improper passing and exceeding posted highway speed limit, the report said.
Gordon’s arrest comes after a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Gumberry Road and U.S. Highway 158 in Camden, around 3 p.m., Wednesday. Camden County Schools bus No. 86 was turning right off of Gumberry into the westbound lane when it was struck by a blue BMW four-door sedan traveling in the same direction at a high rate of speed.
The BMW was leading police on a high-speed chase that originated in Currituck County, State Trooper J.N. Wood said Wednesday. The BMW was first spotted by Currituck deputies traveling north on U.S. 158. Deputies with the Camden Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit at the Camden/Currituck line. Speeds during the chase reached 120 to 125 mph, Wood said. Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones told his deputies to disengage from the chase as it neared the area around Camden County High School, Wood said. Deputies were overheard on the scanner that the BMW had crashed and a school bus was involved.
The charges Gordon is facing appear to include those he is suspected of committing in Camden County; Camden Deputy Luke Marcum is among the complainants on the arrest report.
According the arrest report, Gordon works at a business in Harbinger, in southern Currituck County.
Bus 86 had 50 students and a driver aboard at the time of the wreck, and the students were either from Grandy Primary or Camden Intermediate School, Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Wednesday.
One student aboard the bus was “disoriented” after the collision but walked on his own accord to an ambulance and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for evaluation, the superintendent said.
Gordon was taken by ambulance to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, from where he was later transported by helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A hospital spokesman said around 5 p.m. Thursday that Gordon had been treated and released.