One of 20 boxes containing individual doses of fentanyl is shown in this photo from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office. An Elizabeth City man was arrested Thursday in Chesapeake, Virginia, when he was discovered with 10,000 doses of the powerful synthetic opioid.
An Elizabeth City man is being held in a Virginia jail without bond after law enforcement discovered 10,000 dosages of fentanyl in his vehicle that officials believe was bound for distribution in the local area.
A Pasquotank Sheriff’s official said the illegal drugs seized Thursday could have a street value of more than $100,000.
Jamaal Edward Dance, 30, of the 1403 block of River Road, Lot 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell, deliver and distribute a controlled substance, according to a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s news release. Dance was being confined at Chesapeake City Jail in Chesapeake, Virginia, without bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Law enforcement determined Thursday that Dance was transporting the fentanyl to Pasquotank County and executed a search warrant at his River Road address, which is the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park. During that search, deputies seized a loaded AR-15 style rifle and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Also seized was $995 in U.S. currency.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said the 20 boxes of fentanyl seized from Dance had a street value of more than $100,000. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is often used to cut heroin, which can be a fatal combination for abusers.
Wallio said that Dance was pulled over by Chesapeake police as part of an ongoing investigation. Late Thursday morning, police vehicles also were seen outside Dance’s residence at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park.
Assisting the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office with the investigation were officers with the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach police departments, the Elizabeth City Police Department, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
District Attorney Andrew Womble and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case to determine if Dance should face additional state and/or federal charges, the release states.