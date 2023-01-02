An Elizabeth City man charged with sexual assault four years ago was recently indicted on charges of possessing photos of a minor that were sexual in nature.
Adam Loss, 23, of the 200 block of S. Ashe Street, was served grand jury indictments Dec. 3 charging him with two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, arrest records show.
Loss was released from Albemarle District Jail on Dec. 5 after posting a $40,000 secured bond, according to a jail official.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said last week that Elizabeth City police investigated allegations against Loss in 2018 that resulted in a charge of sexual assault. That investigation prompted the Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation of Loss in 2019 that resulted in the grand jury indictments last month, he said.
According to Wallio, the Sheriff’s Office and city police jointly investigated tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which resulted in Loss being charged with exploitation of a minor.
According to Wallio, exploitation of a minor involves either making, distributing or possessing “photos of a minor that are sexual in nature or photos of a minor that are meant for the purposes of sexual arousal or gratification.”
Loss was initially served an arrest warrant for the charges and then served the grand jury indictments, Wallio said.
The investigation of Loss is still ongoing and future charges are possible, Wallio said. He asked anyone with information about Loss “or these cases” to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.
All of the cases against Loss are currently pending in Pasquotank County Superior Court.