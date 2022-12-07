An Elizabeth City man is in custody in Henrico County, Virginia, following his arrest on Tuesday on murder and child abuse charges.
Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury, according to a police press release.
According to a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers with the Henrico County Police Department and city police department arrested Montez on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the Henrico County Police Division said Wednesday that at least one officer from the Elizabeth City Police Department traveled to Henrico to assist police there in apprehending Montez at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Montez's arrest is connected to a reported child death at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Nov. 20. City police were dispatched to the hospital following the death of 3-week-old Julius Saucedo, also of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street.
According to the release, Montez was transported to Henrico County Jail West where he's being held without bond. His first court appearance was Wednesday in General District Court in Henrico County. A sergeant at the jail facility said Montez was still in custody at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The jail's website lists Montez as having been booked and admitted shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Elizabeth City Interim Police Chief Phil Webster said Montez traveled to Henrico County after the infant's death. Montez is being held in Henrico County while awaiting extradition back to Elizabeth City, Webster said.
Henrico County is located just north of the independent city of Richmond, Virginia. The county seat is Laurel.
Police said they are still investigating the child's death and urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact police at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential, police said.