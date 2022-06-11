Elizabeth City police have arrested two people, one of them a juvenile, in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teenager on June 5.
Sincer Unique McCauley, 18, of the 300 block of Speed St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Friday and transported to Albemarle District Jail where he was being held without bond, city police said in a press release.
McCauley is charged in the fatal shooting of Eric Leon Saunders of the 100 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, and the wounding of a juvenile police have not identified.
City police have also served a secure custody order for a juvenile they say was also involved in Saunders' fatal shooting and the wounding of the juvenile.
Police said in a press release Monday that officers responded to gunshots in the 900 block of Herrington Road at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
As officers were arriving, they were informed by central communications staff that two persons had shown up at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
Police said one of those persons, Saunders, later died at the hospital from his injuries. The juvenile was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital, Deputy Police Chief James Avens said.
In addition to murder, McCauley is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Besides murder, the juvenile is also being held on charges of discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
McCauley's first appearance in Pasquotank District Court is set for Monday at 9:30 a.m. Police released no other information about the juvenile being held in the incident.