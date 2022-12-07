...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
EC man, juvenile arrested in Dare on drug, gun charges
MANTEO — An Elizabeth City man is facing felony drug and firearm charges in Dare County after he was stopped by Dare sheriff's deputies Monday on suspicion of speeding.
According to a press release from Dare Sheriff Doug Doughtie, the sheriff attempted to pull over a vehicle that was speeding on U.S. Highway 64 headed toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area.
Doughtie said the vehicle failed to yield to his patrol vehicle's blue lights and siren. After the vehicle turned into Manteo, other sheriff's deputies were able to help get the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop, he said.
Two persons in the vehicle were detained while deputies searched the vehicle, Doughtie said. During the search, deputies seized two handguns, an amount of cocaine and undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
The Dare Sheriff's Office has charged the vehicle's driver, Sayqwan Kylik Jones, 20, of Elizabeth City, with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance.
Jones is also charged with felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony fleeing to elude law enforcement and misdemeanor driving while license revoked and speeding.
Because the other person in the vehicle was a juvenile, Jones is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released after posting a $33,000 secured bond.
Juvenile petitions were sought against the juvenile for charges of felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Doughtie said. Petitions also were sought for charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer.
The juvenile was taken into secured custody, Doughtie said.