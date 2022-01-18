An Elizabeth City man who pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine, crack and fentanyl in the region last summer was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison last week.
U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Maurice Dwight Toxey, 37, to the prison term on Friday following Toxey’s guilty plea last June, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a press release.
According to court documents, Toxey was a distributor of illegal drugs including cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the Elizabeth City area and on the Outer Banks.
According to Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, law enforcement agencies conducted controlled drug purchases from Toxey, some of which took place while he was still on probation for a previous drug conviction. Toxey has previous convictions for distributing or possessing controlled substances with the intent to sell or deliver them, Easley said.
The law enforcement agencies that helped investigate Toxey’s activities included the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Narcotics Task Force, Elizabeth City Police Department and Kitty Hawk Police Department, Easley said.