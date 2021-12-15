An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to possession of a firearm while a felon.
Deangelo Maurice Joyner, 45, of the 500 block of Factory Street, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan, according to a press release from Michael F. Easley Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie, Joyner was arrested by Dare sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department following a hit-and-run incident in Collington in February.
After deputies stopped Joyner’s truck on suspicion it was involved in the hit-and-run, deputies and officers checked the driver, who turned out to be Joyner, for weapons. They found a Glock handgun tucked in the waistband of Joyner’s pants that turned out to be stolen from Currituck County. Officers also discovered an amount of cocaine in Joyner’s pants pocket.
Because the handgun turned out to be stolen, Joyner was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. And because Joyner had a prior felony arrest, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He also was charged with felony possession of cocaine.
According to Easley, Joyner has many prior violent felony convictions, making him an armed career criminal under federal law. His convictions include: robbery by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also has prior convictions for felony attempted grand larceny from a person, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and driving while impaired.