An Elizabeth City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison following his conviction on illegal drug and firearms charges.
Yakim Paige was sentenced to 90 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in federal court in Raleigh on Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon.
Paige was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and a fentanyl precursor, and aiding and abetting that crime, Higdon said in a press release.
Paige also was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He previously had been convicted of five felonies, including firearm, drug and assault offenses, Higdon said.
According to the U.S. Attorney's press release, Elizabeth City police received information from confidential sources in the months leading up to August 2019 that Paige was distributing heroin in Elizabeth City.
On Aug. 20, 2019, law enforcement, who had Paige under surveillance, watched him make what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug deal in an auto parts store parking lot, Higdon said. Paige was wearing a black single-strap bookbag at the time.
Because Paige was on post-release supervision for a prior offense, officers notified his probation officer, Higdon said. The same day, probation officers, assisted by law enforcement officers, went to Paige’s apartment to conduct a warrantless search.
In the bathroom beside the toilet, officers found the black single-strap shoulder bag Paige had been carrying earlier in the day. In it they found a Ruger LCP II .380 caliber handgun, loaded with six rounds, Higdon said. They also found a digital scale and four bags that contained a mixture of fentanyl and a schedule II fentanyl precursor called ANPP, or 4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine.
In a shoe box in the living room, officers found a second handgun, a Taurus 9mm, loaded with nine rounds, Higdon said. Elsewhere, officers recovered ammunition of different calibers and a firearm magazine.
In a second book bag in the living room, officers found a clear plastic bag containing more of the fentanyl and ANPP mixture, and in the kitchen cabinets, they found a digital scale and 91 blue wax bags, which Higdon said are commonly used to package narcotics.
Officers seized eight additional plastic bags of powder substance from the pockets of two men who were present in the apartment. Altogether, officers seized more than 42 grams of substances containing ANPP and fentanyl from the apartment.
Assisting the Elizabeth City Police Department in the investigation of Paige were the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. Department of Public Safety and the FBI.