An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Pasquotank Superior Court jury found him guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.
Dazis D. Bonds was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Eula Reid, who prior to rendering judgment told the court that in North Carolina first-degree murder was a Class A felony that required a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
Bonds did not testify in his own defense during his three-day trial. As bailiffs were escorting him out of the courtroom after his sentencing on Thursday, he turned to his family and said, “Everything will be alright.”
The jury that convicted Bonds was all white, although one alternate juror was Black. Bonds is African American.
Bonds, who was 22 at the time of his arrest in July 2018, was the first of four men charged with murder after the body of Devon K. Revelle was found in the roadway of Esclip Road in a remote area of Weeksville just before 7 p.m., June 30, 2018.
Pasquotank sheriff’s investigators arrested Bonds on July 2, 2018. A Pasquotank grand jury subsequently indicted Bonds on a first-degree murder charge.
Also facing first-degree murder charges in connection with Revelle’s death are brothers Daquan L. Spencer, 25, and Donald E. Spencer Jr., 28, both of Elizabeth City. The Spencers were arrested and charged on Aug. 30, 2018. Both testified for the prosecution during Bonds’ trial.
A fourth suspect, Willis A. George Jr., 22 at the time, was charged in September 2018. George has since died.
The brothers testified on Wednesday that they, Bonds, George and Revelle had gone to Big Flatty Creek on Esclip Road to go fishing the early evening of June 30, 2018. They were traveling in a Toyota Camry, which was driven by Donald Spencer. Under questioning by assistant district attorneys Kim Pellini and Monique Ferebee, the brothers each told the court it was Bonds who fired the fatal shots that killed Revelle.
Daquan Spencer testified that Bonds and Revelle were standing outside the car on Esclip Road when he heard several loud bangs. He said he turned and saw Revelle on the ground and a gun in Bonds’ hand.
Donald Spencer told the court he heard gunshots and turned to see Bonds with a gun in his hand and “shooting a man.” He described the gun in Bonds’ hand as a “black and chrome 40,” referring to a weapon that fires .40-caliber ammunition.
Robert Evans, a career special agent and crime scene investigator testified on Tuesday that when he arrived at the crime scene the night of June 30, 2018, Revelle was still in the roadway and surrounded by several spent .40 caliber shell casings, projectiles and partial bullets.
Thursday’s court session began with nearly an hour of closing arguments from Pellini and defense attorney Tonza Ruffin.
“Five men went out to that remote location,” said Pellini, referring to the Spencers, Bonds, George and Revelle. “Only four returned.”
Pellini summarized the events of the investigation that led to Bonds’ arrest on July 2, 2018. It began when a Pasquotank sheriff’s captain received a tip from a confidential informant that he should add Bonds to the list of people to interview. Capt. Brent McKecuen testified Tuesday he received the tip on July 1, 2018.
During investigators’ initial interview with Bonds, he denied having traveled to Esclip Road or having anything to do with Revelle’s death, Pellini said. Bonds even volunteered that he was wearing an electronic ankle monitor under terms of his probation for a previous conviction, she said.
“He thought his ankle bracelet would be an alibi,” because to be fair, Bonds did make it back to his house that evening by curfew time of 7 p.m., Pellini said.
GPS data collected from Bonds’ ankle monitor, however, showed Bonds returned to his residence on Wood Street at 6:54 p.m. on June 30, 2018, she said.
On Wednesday, Michelle Wilson, an account manager with BI Inc., which provided the ankle monitor Bonds was wearing, testified about the various data collected from Bonds’ monitor. The data listed times and locations of Bonds’ whereabouts throughout June 30, 2018, including a trip to the Esclip Road site where Revelle was killed.
Pellini said Thursday that when questioned by investigators about the places he traveled on that day Bonds did not mention Esclip Road.
“He’s now suspect number one,” Pellini told the jury.
According to the GPS data, Pellini said, it appeared the actual shooting appeared to have occurred between 6:36 p.m. and 6:38 p.m.
Investigators also accessed Bonds’ cell phone data, which indicated that he made two calls to Revelle’s phone on June 29, Pellini said. Sometime between June 29 and July 1 those calls were deleted from Bonds’ phone, she said.
In her closing statement, Ruffin focused on what she called “gaping holes” in the state’s case against her client. For example, Ruffin asked why didn’t investigators search the Spencer brothers’ homes, as they had Bonds’ house.
In earlier testimony, Pasquotank Sheriff’s investigator Aaron Wallio said investigators didn’t have probable cause to seek a search warrant for the Spencers’ homes.
Ruffin also asked why didn’t investigators submit the Spencers’ shoes to the SBI lab for testing for blood and gunshot residue, as they had Bonds’ shoes.
Ruffin also pointed what she called an inconsistency in the stories between the two brothers during their testimony. She said on Wednesday Daquan Spencer testified he was at the rear of the Camry when he heard Bonds shooting. Donald Spencer said his brother was near him on the opposite side of Esclip Road when he saw Bonds shooting, she said.
“So, that’s two conflicting statements about where they were positioned,” Ruffin told the jury.
Ruffin argued that investigators acted too quickly to charge Bonds and did not conduct a more thorough investigation. The search of Bonds’ home concluded without any evidence seized.
On Wednesday, Donald Spencer said the Esclip Road fishing hole had always been his and his brother’s preferred spot, because its rural location allowed them space to fire their guns at targets and to go fishing.
Donald Spencer said after leaving his house in his Toyota Camry, Bonds, who was riding in the backseat with George, made a phone call and then asked if they could pick up Revelle at a residence in the Oxford Heights neighborhood. Donald Spencer said he did not know Revelle and that it was the first time he had gone fishing with the four men. After leaving the Oxford Heights home, the five men headed to Esclip Road, the older brother testified.
Donald Spencer said once at the fishing spot he got out of his vehicle and walked to the water’s edge and fired several rounds from his 9mm Smith & Wesson, for which he had a permit.
Daquan Spencer told the court Wednesday he also had a 9mm Taurus handgun with him that evening but did not fire it.
Donald Spencer said after he had finished firing his gun he heard several gunshots — at least nine — from behind him. That’s when he turned to see Bonds with a gun pointed at Revelle and Revelle’s body spin as he was being shot, Donald said.