An Elizabeth City man is nearly $71,000 richer after scratching off a winning ticket in the North Carolina Education Lottery's Extreme Cash game.
David Coleson, a roofer, was on his lunch break when he purchased a $25 scratch-off ticket at the Eagle Mart on Weeksville Road, the lottery said in a press release Wednesday.
“I went out in the parking lot and scratched it while I was in the work truck,” Coleson told lottery officials Wednesday. “I saw that I won that amount and I nearly fell out of the truck.”
Coleson said he texted his wife to share the news with her.
“She was at work. She’s a teacher,” said Coleson. “So, I took a picture of the ticket and I sent it to her. And she messaged me back and she was like, ‘Where’d you get a joke ticket from?’ And I said, ‘It’s not a joke!’”
Coleson told lottery officials he's a fan of Extreme Cash scratch-offs.
“I’ve liked them since they came out,” he said. “Just because when you win, you’re guaranteed to win more than what you paid for the ticket.”
Coleson claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.
Coleson told lottery officials he and his wife plan to use their prize money to pay off bills. The couple recently had to buy a brand-new 2018 Chevy Equinox after theirs was totaled in an accident.
“We’re paying the new car off,” Coleson said.