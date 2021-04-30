An Elizabeth City man has turned a $5 investment in the N.C. Education Lottery into a $250,000 top prize.
Quentin Liverman purchased his winning scratch-off ticket in the lottery's new 20X The Cash game at the Han-Dee Hugo convenience store on Halstead Boulevard, the lottery said Friday.
Liverman claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.
According to the lottery, the new 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Three top prizes remain to be won, the lottery said.