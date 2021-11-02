A native of Elizabeth City who began his career in public safety at Pasquotank Correctional Institute is returning as the prison’s new warden.
Daniel Everett has been named the new warden at PCI, the N.C Department of Public Safety announced Monday. Everett began his career in 2000 as a correctional officer at PCI.
“I was born and raised in Elizabeth City and I know the people and culture of the region well. It’s a great area. And I know Pasquotank Correctional,” Everett said Tuesday. “In my career, I’ve served twice at the prison — once as a correctional officer and later in my career as a captain.”
Everett said he is looking forward to beginning his third tour at PCI, plus serving a community he has a deep connection to.
“I worked in that prison for three years of my career,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to running a safe and humane prison with an excellent staff of men and women who are dedicated to our shared value of protecting our communities. In a way, this new job is like coming home to me.”
As warden, Everett will oversee operations at the local prison, which houses close- and minimum-custody adult male offenders.
Everett is taking over at PCI after having served since 2018 as associate warden for operations at the Pamlico Correctional facility in Bayboro. He is replacing James Vaughan, who took over as PCI’s warden last year.
Up till Everett’s appointment, Vaughan was serving both as PCI warden and as the state’s assistant regional prisons director, according to DPS spokesman John Bull. Vaughan will now focus solely on his responsibilities as the assistant regional director.
PCI, which is located at U.S. Highway 17 and the U.S. 17 bypass north of town, encompasses four buildings. Inmates are allowed to work in various duties, plus participate in vocational skills programs and courses that prepare them to take the high school equivalency test, according to DPS.
Prior to going to work for the prison system, Everett was in military, serving in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1998 and achieving the rank of sergeant.
Everett’s professional background includes N.C. Criminal Justice and Training Standards certification. He’s also a trained instructor in inmate cell extraction, the use of pepper spray, restraints and defensive techniques.
Listed among Everett’s hobbies is fishing, something he hopes to do more of now that he’s basically back home.
“I’m looking forward to doing some fishing when the demands of my new job allow,” Everett said. “Our part of the state has excellent fishing opportunities, and I remember fondly surf fishing for stripers and Spanish mackerel on the Outer Banks and bending a rod in the Albemarle Sound and Pasquotank River.”