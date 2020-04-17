Key medical supplies needed in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, such as facemasks, were already to tough to find.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent order directing all long-term care facility staff to wear masks made the search for supplies even tougher.
“It’s a struggle,” said Audrey Clark, of trying to meet the governor’s new requirement. Clark is the admissions and marketing director at Waterbrooke Elizabeth City residential assisted living home.
In an April 3 news conference, Cooper said the state of North Carolina had received three shipments of medical supplies and personal protective equipment, or PPE, from the strategic national stockpile. While the state was grateful, the shipments represented just 33 percent of the total equipment the state had requested, Cooper said.
“And they’ve told us not to expect more anytime soon,” the governor said.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website, the state has now received 598,000 procedure masks, more than the 500,000 it requested. The state has also received 443,700 N95 masks, which is short of the 500,000 requested. The state also received 460,000 gloves, 87,966 gowns and 113,184 face shields, all short of the 500,000 requested for each item.
On April 9, the governor issued new guidelines that affect Waterbrooke and other nursing facilities. The new directives require all nursing home staff to wear face masks and that all communal activities, including group dining, be canceled.
That means residents are no longer able to congregate in common areas, like the main lobby or around a central television. Clark said many of the residents understand the situation and remain in their rooms. It’s the patients who suffer dementia who have a difficult time understanding why they can’t move about the facility, she said.
Prior to Cooper’s latest order only staff who worked directly with residents were required to wear masks. Now all staff must wear them, Clark said.
Helping Waterbrooke maintain a supply of masks are local donors, including one businesswoman in Windsor, in Bertie County, who donated 120 medical-grade masks. Waterbrooke posted a photo of the masks at its Facebook page with the following thank-you note.
“Please help us send a big ‘Thank you’ to Kaley Jase Boutique in Windsor, NC, for the much needed donation of these surgical face masks. We appreciate this so much,” the post reads.
Another man and his wife in Suffolk, Virginia, donated 20 cloth masks, Clark said. Waterbrooke staff are familiar with the couple because the man plays the nursing home’s Santa Claus every Christmas.
Waterbrooke’s residents are not required to wear masks, unless they have to leave the building or if another resident or staff member begins showing symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, no one at Waterbrooke has exhibited signs of having contracted the illness.
“No, knock on wood,” Clark said. “Thank God.”
More than 30 other nursing homes in the state haven’t been as fortunate. DHHS was reporting a total of 33 outbreaks at nursing homes in 21 counties, including Dare County.
An additional 10 outbreaks have been reported at residential care facilities in eight counties. DHHS considers an outbreak more than two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Under new rules since the outbreak, Waterbrook residents aren’t allowed to leave the facility except to attend essential medical appointments or to go to the hospital, Clark said.
Waterbrooke began self-enforcing visitor restrictions as early as March 11, allowing only essential personnel to enter the building. Those personnel include emergency medical service workers and hospice and home health care professionals. Family members are not considered essential personnel.
To ensure they stay in contact with loved ones, Waterbrooke residents have been allowed to speak to family either by phone or by Facebook or other online services.
Clark said the facility’s activities director Jennifer White has a tablet that she lets residents use to speak with family via Facetime, Skype or other apps. The nursing home’s staff also share their smartphones with residents so they can communicate with family.
In March, Waterbrooke began posting to Facebook photos of smiling residents holding handmade signs telling their families they’re doing well.