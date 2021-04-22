Wednesday night's protests of a sheriff's deputy's fatal shooting of a Black man in Elizabeth City were peaceful, officials said this morning.
A contingent of protesters, estimated at one time to number between 100 and 200, rallied peacefully in front of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building until around 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m., before quietly dispersing.
"There were no arrests, no damage to property, everything was peaceful," Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said today.
By this morning, police barricades set up blocking off Colonial Avenue, where the Safety Building is located, had been removed and the only persons downtown appeared to be those arriving for work.
Protesters showed up in front of City Hall Wednesday evening to protest the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Brown was shot and killed Wednesday morning by a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy while the deputy was attempting to serve a search warrant at Brown's residence in the 400 block of Perry Street.
Wooten declined to release details about the shooting, including what the warrant was for, saying the incident is being investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
He also did not release the name of the deputy who shot and killed Brown, but said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the SBI investigation.
Wooten also pledged to work to get video footage from the deputy's body camera released but gave no timetable for that happening.
Both Wooten and District Attorney Andrew Womble urged residents not to rush to judgment in Brown's shooting death and to await the conclusions of the SBI probe.
Both Buffaloe and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell said they were not aware of any demonstrations or protests of Brown's death planned for today.
"I'm not aware of anything that is planned for today at all. However, if that happens we'll prepare accordingly," Buffaloe said.
City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council Monday night there were 150 law enforcement officers "on the ground" to respond in case protests stopped being peaceful. The law enforcement contingent appeared to include police officers, sheriff's deputies from neighboring towns and counties as well as state highway patrol troopers.
Buffaloe said that number had been reduced by this morning but declined to say how many law enforcement officers remain in the city.
"We have a law enforcement presence," he said.